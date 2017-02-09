Magnum Photos is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a series of global public events, a major exhibition and a new content programme.
The venerated agency, launched in 1947 by Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, George Rodger and David Seymour, is basing its anniversary activities on the three themes of community, witnessing history and Magnum Photos Now.
Events are scheduled in New York, London, Paris and Asia throughout 2017, while Magnum’s website will feature defining images and visual stories from its past seven decades, including Robert Capa’s iconic documentation of the D-Day landings in Omaha Beach in 1944 (pictured above).
Magnum photographers will also begin a new project called Magnum Retold, in which Magnum’s contemporary photographers will reshoot some of the agency’s most seminal stories, yet reworked to reflect the changing world we live in today.
Magnum’s president, Martin Parr said: “Surviving 70 years as an artistic co-operative is in itself an achievement. In this period Magnum photographers have accumulated an unrivalled photographic archive, both in terms of world events and images of contemporary life.
“A key objective of 2017 and of Magnum’s anniversary celebrations is to expand audiences, encourage mass participation in the agency’s work and, following the successful launch of a new online storytelling platform last year, reinforce the company’s evolution into a forward-thinking media entity.”
Key events this year include:
LONDON
David Hurn Swaps 18 – 21 May 2017
70 works from David Hurn’s photo collection curated by Martin Parr, on display at Photo London
Live Lab 8 – 21 May 2017
Experimental artist-in-residency at the Magnum Print Room
Magnum Photos Now
Monthly talks programme in collaboration with Barbican
NEW YORK
Early Magnum: On and In New York 29 March – 28 April 2017
National Arts Club, New York – exhibition of classic Magnum photographs taken in New York in the 1950s.
Magnum Manifesto 26 May 2- 3 September 2017
An official anniversary exhibition curated by Clément Chéroux, opening at the International Centre of Photography (ICP), New York, followed by an international tour. An accompanying book published by Thames & Hudson will be released on 25 May 2017.
New York events programme 1- 30 June 2017
A month-long event programme including film screenings at MoMA and Metrograph cinema
Magnum Photos Now
Monthly talks programme in collaboration with the ICP
PARIS
The City in History opens 28 February 2017
An exhibition across Paris Metro stations, in collaboration with RATP
Magnum: Analogue Recovery 28 April – 20 August 2017
Le Bal explores the historical archives of the cooperative, from 1947 to 1977
Magnum Photos Now
Monthly talks programme in collaboration with MKII, Paris.
For full details, visit the dedicated anniversary hub on Magnum’s website. Or you can search #MagnumPhotos70 on social media.
