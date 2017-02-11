Manfrotto are a photographic power house and although best known for their extensive tripod range they also produce and huge range of photographic accessories and now they add XUME Adapters to their line-up.

The XUME adapters are in principle incredibly simple: just two screw on adapter rings, one that fits onto the front of your lens in place of a standard screw in filter, and then the other part of the adapter screws onto the back of the filter where you would usually attach the lens.

Once in place a magnet inside the two adapters connects and holds the two together. This means with multiple adapters fitted to your filters and one fitted to your lens or lenses you can then quickly switch between filters without the hassle of unscrewing.

The adapters are designed to make life easier as well as swapping between different filters on one lens you can swap one filter between different lenses. Of course you’d need to have the same sized filter thread across your lenses or use a step-up ring to make all lenses have a consistent filter thread size.

Where this system is really going to excel is for those using SLRs for video. If you want to get the shallow depth of field effect that is so sort after with and SLR then you normally have to use an ND filter in order to open up the aperture.

However on any given shoot you often find that you need to swap between 2 or 3 different density filters depending on fluctuations of light and exposure. The standard solution is a variable ND filter, easy to use but you’ll pay a premium for a good one.

Now with the XUME Adapters you can quickly swap between the filters for the fraction of the cost.

The design is certainly innovative and it will be interesting to see if the slight change in distance away from the front element of the lens will visibly increase the effects of vignette especially with wider aperture lenses.

The Manfrotto XUME Lens adapters are available in 8 sizes: 49mm, 52mm, 58mm, 62mm; 67mm, 72mm, 77mm, 82mm.

For more information check out the Manfrotto website

