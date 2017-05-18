Manfrotto has announced a new Manhattan Camera Bag Collection for DSLRs and CSCs which is aimed at urban photographers.

The new Manfrotto Manhattan range comprises a backpack, a 3-way shoulder bag and a messenger bag, and all three are designed with Manfrotto’s new Flexy Camera Shell divider system which allows you to shape the dividers according to your choice of gear.

The bags are aimed at commuters and photographers on the go and include a padded media compartment, hidden pockets, multi-purpose webbing and straps to secure a tripod, helmet, jacket and other bulky items.

The Manhattan bags also feature hidden tripod connections and a new removable Manfrotto Insert System which is secured with Velcro straps.

On the outside is a weather resistant ballistic fabric, and coated material on the bottom of the bags.

The Manhattan Mover 50 backpack holds a medium-level DSLR with a 70-200mm f2.8 lens attached and 5 lenses, flash and premium CSC with a standard zoom lens attached and additional lens. It also fits a 15.6in laptop and an iPad Pro 9.7 in a dedicated compartment and offers back and top access.

The Manhattan Speedy 10 messenger fits a premium CSC with a standard zoom lens attached and two additional lenses or an entry level DSLR with a lens attached and two additional lenses. It also fits a 12in laptop and an iPad Pro 12.9in in a dedicated compartment.

The Manhattan Changer 20 is a 3-way shoulder bag that holds a premium CSC or entry-level DSLR with up a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached and two additional lenses. It also keeps a 15in laptop and an iPad Pro 9.7in safely stored in a dedicated compartment.

It offers three carrying options : shoulder bag, backpack or a tote bag.

Prices for Manhattan Collection start from £79.95.

