Manfrotto has announced a new tripod head for videography, the Nitrotech N8 Fluid Video Head – price tag £449.95 – which introduces a new Nitrogen piston mechanism for continuous counterbalance.

Manfrotto’s Nitrotech N8 head offers variable fluidity on both pan and tilt motions for more stable video, as well as photography, which users can adjust by setting the degree of resistance.

The Nitrotech N8 can support a payload of up to 8kg, and a side-locking mechanism holds the quick release plate with standard 3/8in screws for attaching your camera.

Aimed at wildlife and sports photographers and videographers, Manfrotto says the Nitrotech N8 offers more precise control than one has experienced when using a heavy telephoto lens with a traditional tripod head thanks to its counter-balanced nitrogen piston mechanism.

The N8 is made of aluminium and boasts an Easy Link mechanism with an anti-rotation function that enables an external monitor or other accessories to be fitted.

The N8 is the first model in what is a Manfrotto Nitrotech system available for the following Manfrotto tripods: MVKN8C, MVKN8CTALL, MVKN8TWINM, MVKN8TWING.

