Manfrotto and National Geographic have teamed up to launch a new range of camera bags called the National Geographic Australia Collection, priced from £59.90.

Inspired by the textures and colours of the Australian Outback, The National Geographic Australia Collection consists of five bags: two messenger bags (Small, £92.90; Medium, £129.90), a backpack (£159.90), a three-way camera bag (£154.90) and a belly bag (£59.90).

The National Geographic Australia Collection are blue and ochre-coloured and are made of fabric and leather, with adjustable, internal cushioned dividers.

The interior fabric of the collection’s camera bags features a eucalyptus-leaf print evocative of Australia’s forest canopies.

For more details, visit Manfrotto UK’s website.

Interview: Manfrotto on how smaller cameras are changing bag design | Camera Jabber
With cameras getting smaller every year, we were curious how bag manufacturers are changing with the times. We spoke to Manfrotto UK to find out.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.