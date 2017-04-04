Manfrotto has relaunched its website and is offering photographers 20% savings on any purchase.

The 20% savings is available across all of Manfrotto’s brands, which includes Lastolite by Manfrotto, B+W, National Geographic, Yuneec, Bushnell and Shoulderpod.

To claim the discount, enter the code UKPRESS20 at checkout. Manfrotto tells us there is currently no expiry date for the discount.

New features at Manfrotto’s website include a shopping assistant to help you to choose the product that you need, and an interactive product configurator that takes into account what the characteristics of each product to select the one most suited to your needs.

