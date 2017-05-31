Matterport has announced its new all-in-one 134.2-megapixel Pro2 3D – price tag $3,995 / £3,295 / €3,695 – which can shoot 2D images in 4K resolution, as well as its VR walkthroughs and 3D functionality.

The Matterport Pro2 is an update to its existing Pro 3D camera, and also adds an integrated GPS functionality that automatically adds location tags to your images.

As an all-in-one 2D, 3D and 360-image capable device, the Matterport Pro2 can, for instance, capture images as well as generate 3D floor plans of interiors.

What’s more, Matterport says its Pro2 3D camera requires ittle to no training required to operate.

Among the Matterport Pro2 3D camera’s key features are:

iPad Capture app makes operation quick and easy for anyone

4K resolution capture for printing, as well as digital photos and spherical images

Automated generation of colour 2D and 3D interactive floor plans

Generates 360 panoramic views and spherical images

Optional 2D schematic floor plan creation

Automated end-to-end processing

Access to storytelling features including rich media tagging in 3D

Distribution features including syndication and social sharing

Built-in GPS for automatic tagging of scan locations

Matterport’s 3D media functionality is aimed at professionals in markets such as real estate, travel and hospitality, architecture, engineering and construction, media and entertainment, among others.

What’s more, Matterport recently was named as one of Google’s new Street View partners, meaning professional users can quickly submit images from the Pro2 to Street View with one click.

Matterport Pro2 3D Price & Release Date

The Matterport Pro2 3D price tag is $3,995 / £3,295 / €3,695, with a release date from June 15, 2017.

