Lensmaker Meyer Optik is relaunching its historic Lydith 30mm f/3.5 lens, introducing a Kickstarter campaign to seek crowdfunding for the project.

Originally launched in 1964, the new version of the Lydith 30mm f/3.5 will be available in Fuji X, Sony E, Nikon F, Canon EF, Micro Four Thirds, Pentax K, M43 and Leica M (rangefinder not supported / focusing via live view) mounts.

The Lydith 30mm f/3.5 will also offer a minimum focusing distance of 0.16m and weighs approximately 220g.

The Lydith 30mm f/3.5 design will consist of five elements in five groups, along with 12 AR-coated aperture blades. The new Meyer Optik lens will be constructed of Schott Glass and also features O’Hara Anti Reflex Coating.

Meyer Optik’s Kickstarter campaign has blown past its goal of $50,000 with $209,115 at the time of writing and 22 more days to go.

Lydith 30mm f/3.5 Release Date & Price

According to the campaign page, a Lydith 30mm f/3.5 release date looks set for December 2018 for those willing to pay a little extra for earlier delivery. Otherwise the Lydith 30mm f/3.5 release date is set for March 2018.

The Lydith 30mm f/3.5 price tag is – at the time of writing – $699 for the remaining early bird models, or $749 for those wanting December delivery.

