Mofily has announced a new waterproof action camera offering 2.7K video resolution, introducing the YoCam – price tag starting at £139.99

The YoCam can record 2.7K video at 30fps, Full HD (1080p) at 60fps or 720p at 120fps for slow-motion videos. The YoCam can also produce time lapse videos, looping video and photo bursts.

It employs a 140-degree wide-angle lens with a fixed f/2.0 aperture, and Mofily says the YoCam uses MoSteady video and image stabilisation to keep your footage from looking shaky.

The Mofily YoCam can be attached or worn with a provided hands-free clip mount, or you can use a wide range other mounting accessories, Mofily says.

The company claims it is also one of the world’s smallest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected HDR action cameras, and it can be used as far as 30 feet underwater.

A companion Mofily YoCam app adds more features, such as a remote camera control, live preview, editing options, social media sharing options and a one-click photo book order.

The YoCam Waterproof Action Camera price tag is £139.99 for the Standard Set or £179.99 for the Deluxe Bundle. The YoCam is available in black or white from The Fowndry.

