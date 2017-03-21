Apple has launched a new video editing app called Clips for use on the iPhone and iPad.

The Apple Clips app lets users combine video clips, photos and music into videos to share across social networks or Apple’s Messages app.

One of the key features of Apple’s Clips is Live Titles, which allows users to create animated captions and titles simply by using their voice. You can even apply filters for effects like speech bubbles, shapes and full-screen animated posters.

Live Titles is also supported in 36 languages. Que interesante!

Apple says: “Clips lets users create multi-clip videos on iPhone or iPad without timelines, tracks or complicated editing tools. Touch and hold a single button to shoot live video and photos, or add them from the Photo Library.

“Then add artistic filters, speech bubbles, shapes or emoji. Users can also add full-screen posters with animated backgrounds and customisable text.”

Clips also offers a number of royalty-free music soundtracks for use in your videos, and the app will automatically adjust them to match the length of your video.

Apple says its Clips app will be free of charge and debut on the App Store in April.

