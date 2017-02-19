Canon’s cinematic cameras and high-end DSLRs are well-known for their low-light capabilities, but in this new video the company shows off the true power of its CMOS sensors and where it sees the technology developing.
Canon states: “As a leading digital imaging company, Canon continues to use its proprietary technology to challenge the limits of CMOS sensors.
“This video introduces new prospects in imaging made possibly by ultra-high-sensitivity sensors, which can capture vivid video by moonlight as if it were midday, and ultra-high-pixel-count sensors with approximately 250 million pixels.”
Click here to watch the video.
Via DPReview
Canon vs Nikon is a question many photographers ask. How do you know which camera system is best? We rate the advantages and disadvantages of each system.
Confused about Four Thirds, 1/1.7, full-frame and APS-C format and why it matters? Here you will find everything you need to know about camera sensor size.
Save
Save