A new award-winning concept car that launches camera drones and stores photographic gear could mark a bold innovation for conflict photographers.

Dillon Kane, a transportation design student at Lawrence Technological University, won the Magna Bold Perspective Award for his design of a car that could save the lives of photojournalists in conflict zones.

On the roof of Kane’s concept car is a door that opens and releases a drone with an attached camera.

And on the outside of his concept car, exterior compartments are built in to store photographers’ camera gear.

According to Digital Trends, Kane developed his concept after speaking to photographers about their biggest obstacles when working in conflict zones.

What’s more, Kane said he envisions cars like his concept being able to be personalised for specific uses and functions.

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.