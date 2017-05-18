Google has teased a new technology it has developed that will erase unwanted elements from your photographs.

Announced at the company’s I/O 2017 conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai described the new technology:

“If you take a picture of your daughter at a baseball game and there’s something obstructing it, we can do the hard work and remove that structure and have the picture of what matters to you in front of you.”

Pichai gave no hint at a release date for the new technology, nor via which platform users might be able to access it. However, a logical home for the technology would seem to be within Google Photos.

Via DPReview

