A new camera bag from Pakk, currently seeking crowdfunding, promises a novel lay-flat, roll-top design with weather-proof material in a stylish design.

The Pakk Camera Bag offers a 30-litre capacity and weighs just 1.3kg empty. The main compartment offers a lay-flat design with reverse access, with removable padded camera inserts.

The Pakk Camera Bag also offers an expandable roll-top design, with quick-release buckles and a quick-access camera door.

Other features of the bag include:

Camera door lock for busy situations
Camera accessories storage (in camera door)
Expandable tripod / water bottle pocket
Removable chest straps
Padded mesh back panel for enhanced comfort and breathability
Carabiner point for additional accessories
Secret pocket for small valuables & passports
Waterproof 1000d Cordura Material
Handcrafted leather detailing
Waterproof YKK Zips
Removable internal bag divider

The Pakk Camera Bag is currently seeking sponsors on Indiegogo, with early bird prices ranging from £35 for the tote bag version on up to £155 for the full size Pakk bag.

Pakk Bags, which launched last year, is aiming to ship the bags by August 2017.

