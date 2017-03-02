In the age of FitBit, Panasonic has upped the ante, introducing new camera technology it says can read your heart rate just by looking at you.

Panasonic says it has developed new software called Contactless Vital Sensing, which is able to detect your heart rate simply by analysing the reflectance of your skin.

Apparently your skin’s reflectance drops as more blood circulates through it, and Panasonic’s new software only needs to analyse a small patch anywhere on your body.

What’s more, Panasonic says it’s software will work on nearly every camera, including webcams.

Nikkei Technology reports that Panasonic is also considering using the same technology – which it plans to bring to market next year – to detect the stress levels of office workers.

Via CNet

