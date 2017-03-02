In the age of FitBit, Panasonic has upped the ante, introducing new camera technology it says can read your heart rate just by looking at you.

Panasonic says it has developed new software called Contactless Vital Sensing, which is able to detect your heart rate simply by analysing the reflectance of your skin.

Apparently your skin’s reflectance drops as more blood circulates through it, and Panasonic’s new software only needs to analyse a small patch anywhere on your body.

What’s more, Panasonic says it’s software will work on nearly every camera, including webcams.

Nikkei Technology reports that Panasonic is also considering using the same technology – which it plans to bring to market next year – to detect the stress levels of office workers.

Via CNet

Panasonic GH5 vs GH4: which is better? | Camera Jabber
Panasonic GH5 vs GH4: which is better? | Camera Jabber

In our Panasonic GH5 vs GH4 comparison we take you through the highlights to help you decide which camera is better and whether you should upgrade.

Camera Jabber Camera Jabber
Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.