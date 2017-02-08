Sony has announced it is developing a new three-layer CMOS image sensor for smartphones that can capture full HD video at 1000 frames per second.

Sony’s new chip adds a DRAM layer, which serves as a temporary buffer for image data recorded at high speeds, to the traditional double-layered CMOS architecture.

Sony says the new design allows for readout speeds that are 4x faster than traditional smartphone sensors.

Sony hasn’t given any indication as to when it’s new sensor will debut; however, the company released this Super Slow Motion video taken by a device using the 3-layer Stacked CMOS sensor… which would suggest that we might see it before too long!

