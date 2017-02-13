YI Technology has launched an extensive firmware update to the YI-M1, which the company says improves the camera’s 4K video quality, boosts AF speed and achieves better colours

The Chinese action camera maker, who surprised everyone at Photokina last year with its first mirrorless camera, the M1, released the firmware update for the international version of the YI-M1.

Among the changes YI’s firmware update 1.2-int adds are

improved 4k video quality

support for manual white balance before shooting video

improved compatibility with Micro Four Thirds lenses

faster C-AF speed

support for Auto ISO in manual mode

a new sleep mode

a display grid for composing images

autofocus support when choosing an AF point manually

improved colour pattern effect in Vivid colour mode

guide support in French, Spanish and Italian

YI says the update also fixes some known bugs with the YI-M1.

Android users will also need to upgrade their YI Mirrorless App to version 1.1.8 or higher.

Via Imaging Resource

Save

Like this: Like Loading...