YI Technology has launched an extensive firmware update to the YI-M1, which the company says improves the camera’s 4K video quality, boosts AF speed and achieves better colours
The Chinese action camera maker, who surprised everyone at Photokina last year with its first mirrorless camera, the M1, released the firmware update for the international version of the YI-M1.
Among the changes YI’s firmware update 1.2-int adds are
- improved 4k video quality
- support for manual white balance before shooting video
- improved compatibility with Micro Four Thirds lenses
- faster C-AF speed
- support for Auto ISO in manual mode
- a new sleep mode
- a display grid for composing images
- autofocus support when choosing an AF point manually
- improved colour pattern effect in Vivid colour mode
- guide support in French, Spanish and Italian
YI says the update also fixes some known bugs with the YI-M1.
Android users will also need to upgrade their YI Mirrorless App to version 1.1.8 or higher.
Via Imaging Resource
