Filmmaker Nick Driftwood has had his Panasonic GH5 stolen during a workshop in Barcelona and is asking photographers to be on the lookout, as well as protect their own gear.

Driftwood tells the 4/3 Rumors website:

I want to report that my GH5 was stolen along with an SLR Magic Anamorphot 35mm T2.4 lens during a workshop visit to Barcelona yesterday. I was taking footage around the Gothic area – Carrer d’en Monec when I was tricked and let go of my guard. From under my nose in a mere second my camera was swiped and suspects ran off.

Serial number of Lumix GH5 is WG-PP001244. The SLR Magic had a white sticker on it saying the number SLRM355 I think though Im awaiting confirmation.

Please could you get a message out to readers of 43rumors to be wary. Especially that map reference in Barcelona!. There is a reward leading to the recovery of the Camera and SLR Magic lens.

