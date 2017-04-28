Nikon has released a new firmware update, version 1.01, for its mirrorless Nikon 1 J5.
The new Nikon firmware update solves an issue some users reported in which additional deletions were prevented after multiple shots had been deleted from a single burst of images.
The Nikon J5 firmware update makes no other enhancements.
Click here to download the J5 firmware version 1.01.
