Nikon has released a new firmware update, version 1.01, for its mirrorless Nikon 1 J5.

The new Nikon firmware update solves an issue some users reported in which additional deletions were prevented after multiple shots had been deleted from a single burst of images.

The Nikon J5 firmware update makes no other enhancements.

Click here to download the J5 firmware version 1.01.

Via Nikon Rumors

