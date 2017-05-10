Nikon has officially launched its competition to find images shot by Nikon photographers, which it will use as part of its 100th anniversary film.

“Our history is your history: moments lived by you, captured on a Nikon. So, there’s only one way to tell the story of our first 100 years – through your lens,” the company says on its newly launched competition page.

To celebrate its 100th year, Nikon is making a film made entirely of images shot by Nikon photographers over the past century.

From now until 31 May the company says it is looking for two types of images: “Images taken with any Nikon camera over the years, from our very first model to the most recent, and shots of photographers with their Nikon cameras – it could be you, a friend or family member, anyone you know who loves to shoot with a Nikon.”

Nikon stresses that there is no theme: it is looking for images that range from the personal to the humorous to the heart-warming.

To submit your photos for the film, you can upload them on the competition page. Images must be digital files, so if your image is a slide or print, you’ll need to scan or photograph it.

Files should be in JPEG format and no larger than 4MB. Entries close at 11:59PM on 31 May 2017.

If your image is chosen for the Nikon 100th anniversary film you’ll be contacted by 24 July 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...