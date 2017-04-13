Nikon has issued a new firmware update for its KeyMission 360 action camera, which it says will help improve the stability of footage steaming.
The iOS 10.2 firmware update aims to correct an issue with unstable connections between the KeyMission 360 and Apple devices running the iOS 10.2-compatible version of the Nikon SnapBridge 360/170 app.
You can click here to download the new KeyMission 360 firmware.
Via DPReview
A connection guide to the Nikon KeyMission 360
How to edit your Nikon KeyMission 360 video
Like this:
Like Loading...
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.
He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.