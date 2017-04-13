Nikon has issued a new firmware update for its KeyMission 360 action camera, which it says will help improve the stability of footage steaming.

The iOS 10.2 firmware update aims to correct an issue with unstable connections between the KeyMission 360 and Apple devices running the iOS 10.2-compatible version of the Nikon SnapBridge 360/170 app.

You can click here to download the new KeyMission 360 firmware.

Via DPReview

