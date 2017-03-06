Nikon (2014-2016) Ambassador Kate Hopewell-Smith has launched a new photographic training business, Training byLumiere.

Launched with her partner, Brent Kirkman, Training byLumiere aims to teach people how to become a successful, profitable professional photographer in any genre.

The new business offers a six-month Foundation Programme, as well as a range of workshops designed to fill in the knowledge gaps for photographers who are looking to take their photography business more seriously.

The next intake for Training byLumiere’s Foundation Programme is September 2017, and modules will include:

Business Foundations & Building a Business

Branding & Marketing

Light

DSLR Filming

Video Post Production

Photographic Principles

Selling

Composition

Expression & Posing

Portfolio Building

Post production & workflow

Strategic Partnerships

Legal Structure & Accounting

What’s more, Training byLumiere will also offer advice on filming and aerial work as part of its package.

For more details, visit the Training byLumiere website.

