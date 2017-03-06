Nikon (2014-2016) Ambassador Kate Hopewell-Smith has launched a new photographic training business, Training byLumiere.
Launched with her partner, Brent Kirkman, Training byLumiere aims to teach people how to become a successful, profitable professional photographer in any genre.
The new business offers a six-month Foundation Programme, as well as a range of workshops designed to fill in the knowledge gaps for photographers who are looking to take their photography business more seriously.
- The next intake for Training byLumiere’s Foundation Programme is September 2017, and modules will include:
- Business Foundations & Building a Business
- Branding & Marketing
- Light
- DSLR Filming
- Video Post Production
- Photographic Principles
- Selling
- Composition
- Expression & Posing
- Portfolio Building
- Post production & workflow
- Strategic Partnerships
- Legal Structure & Accounting
What’s more, Training byLumiere will also offer advice on filming and aerial work as part of its package.
For more details, visit the Training byLumiere website.