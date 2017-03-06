Nikon (2014-2016) Ambassador Kate Hopewell-Smith has launched a new photographic training business, Training byLumiere.

Launched with her partner, Brent Kirkman, Training byLumiere aims to teach people how to become a successful, profitable professional photographer in any genre.

The new business offers a six-month Foundation Programme, as well as a range of workshops designed to fill in the knowledge gaps for photographers who are looking to take their photography business more seriously.

  • The next intake for Training byLumiere’s Foundation Programme is September 2017, and modules will include:
  • Business Foundations & Building a Business
  • Branding & Marketing
  • Light
  • DSLR Filming
  • Video Post Production
  • Photographic Principles
  • Selling
  • Composition
  • Expression & Posing
  • Portfolio Building
  • Post production & workflow
  • Strategic Partnerships
  • Legal Structure & Accounting

What’s more, Training byLumiere will also offer advice on filming and aerial work as part of its package.

For more details, visit the Training byLumiere website.

