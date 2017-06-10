If you’re new to a camera system it can take some work getting used to a new brand’s jargon and classifications for its products. Like other manufacturers, Nikon has a full range of cameras from entry-level on up to professional in spec, but knowing which Nikon cameras are full frame and which are APS-C format might not be readily apparent.

In this quick buyer’s guide we’ll explain what Nikon cameras are FX format for those who may be unfamiliar with the hierarchy of a new system. But first, let’s explain the key to navigating Nikon’s range…

What is Nikon FX vs DX format?

Nikon labels its full frame cameras under the FX moniker, while all of its APS-C format cameras are easily identified as DX format.

There is a third format, however: with the mirrorless Nikon 1 system the company introduced the CX format image sensor.

Nikon’s full-frame FX-format cameras are traditionally aimed at professionals and advanced enthusiasts. However, the introduction of the D600 and its replacement, the D610, have been billed as ‘entry-level full frame’.

Why shoot full frame?

If you’re on the fence about buying a full frame camera or simply don’t know what the fuss is all about, a full frame camera typically offers more resolution. A full frame image sensor is the same size as a 35mm frame of film – hence the name ‘full frame’ – and produces a higher quality image than what’s called a ‘crop sensor’ (sensors smaller than a 35mm frame of film).

A full frame camera will also generally capture a wider range of tones in your scenes and deliver a better performance in low light thanks to its performance at high sensitivity (ISO) settings.

However, it must be said that some APS-C sensors, such as Fuji’s X Trans sensor, capture images that can rival full frame quality.

What current Nikon cameras are full frame

The current list of Nikon full frame cameras includes:

Nikon D5

Date announced: 5th Jan 2016

Price at launch: £5,199.99/$6,499 (body only

Sensor size: Full-frame (35.9 x 23.9mm)

Effective pixel count: 20.8 million

Nikon D750

Date announced: 12th Sept 2014

Price at launch: £1,800/$2,296 (body only)

Sensor size: Full-frame (35.9 x 24mm)

Effective pixel count: 24.3 million

Nikon D810

Date announced: 26th June 2014

Price at launch: £2,699.99/$3,299.95 (body only)

Sensor size: Full-frame (35.9 x 24mm)

Effective pixel count: 36.3 million

Nikon Df

Date announced: 5th November 2013

Price at launch: £2,749 / $2,749.95 (body only)

Sensor size: Full frame (36 x 23.9mm)

Effective pixel count: 16.2 million

Nikon D610

Date announced: 8th Oct 2013

Price at launch: £2,299.99/$2,599.95 (body only)

Sensor size: Full-frame (35.9 x 24mm)

Effective pixel count: 24.3 million

What non-current Nikon cameras are full frame

Non-current FX-format Nikon cameras include the

Nikon D600

Nikon D800

Nikon D800E

Nikon D4

Nikon D3S

Nikon D3X

Nikon D3

Nikon D700

