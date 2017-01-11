Nikon has celebrated its 100th anniversary by releasing a new promotional video and website celebrating its heritage.
What’s more, the company has unveiled a new logo in the video to reflect the benchmark.
Launched in 1917 as Nippon Kogaku K.K., the now-Nikon said it thanks its customers for their support over the company’s long history.
The new Nikon 100th Anniversary website hosts the video, as well as records and key moments in the company’s history.
Canon vs Nikon: how to choose the best DSLR for you
6 cameras that prove you don’t need the latest models
Like this:
Like Loading...
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.
He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.
You must log in to post a comment.