A newly announced Nikon competition seeks photographers to feature in a 100th Anniversary Film.

The competition launches today, which marks 100 days until Nikon’s official 100th Anniversary date, and submissions will open within the following weeks.

Nikon wants photographers to tell their story through their lens with winning images appearing in the film.

We’ll update with more details when we have them but expect to see a teaser campaign on Nikon’s social media channels over coming days.

The final film produced from images submitted during the competition will be released on Nikon’s centenary, 25 July 2017.

With many, many Nikon users worldwide there’s going to be fierce competition to feature!

