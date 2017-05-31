Nikon has announced its latest rugged compact camera, introducing the 4K-capable Nikon Coolpix W300, price tag $389.95 with a release date for June.

Nikon has added 4K UHD video capability to its rugged compact line, as well as Nikon’s SnapBridge functionality. The Nikon W300 becomes the first Nikon compact camera to add the SnapBridge feature, which maintains a constant Bluetooth connection with your phone to enable the transfer of images from the camera to your smart device.

SnapBridge has previously been the domain of Nikon’s DSLRs, such as the Nikon D500, Nikon D5600, Nikon D3400 and Nikon D7500, as well as the company’s KeyMission action cameras.

Inside the Nikon W300 is a 16-megapixel CMOS, back-illuminated sensor, while on the front of the camera the W300 maintains the same 24-120mm equivalent 5x optical zoom lens as its predecessor, the Nikon W130.

As for its ruggedness, the Nikon Coolpix W300 is waterproof down to depths of 100 feet / 30m, freezeproof down to temperatures of 14F / -10C and shockproof from fall at up to 7.9 fee / 2.4m.

Other interesting feaures include built-in GPS, an altimeter, a depth gauge and Points of Interest and mapping functions for getting off the beaten track.

Nikon W300 Price & Release Date

The Nikon W300 price tag is $389.95 with a release date set for late June 2017. The camera will be available in black, yellow or orange.

Like this: Like Loading...