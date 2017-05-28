The Nikon D500 has been given the Editors Award at the annual Camera Grand Prix awards in Japan.

Nikon’s high-end APS-C format DSLR adds the award to a shelf that also includes gongs such as the TIPA Awards 2016’s Best APS-C DSLR Expert award and the EISA Awards’ European Prosumer DSLR Camera 2016-2017 award.

The Camera Camera Grand Prix awards are sponsored by the Camera Journal Press Club (C.J.P.C. / Japan), which was established in September 1963 and is made up of editors from 12 camera and photography magazines (as of April 2016).

The winner of the Editors Award is chosen based on its popularity and innovation, and it is picked by C.J.P.C. members.

Judges said: “The D500… offers an excellent balance between performance and price, inheriting basic features such as its AF sensor from the D5, Nikon’s 35mm [135] format “full-size” flagship model, yet available at a price the average consumer can afford.

“The D500 can be considered a camera that makes the APS-C format more appealing with its tough and durable body, high-definition viewfinder, and more than sufficient continuous shooting performance, all worthy of a high-end model… These days, though the development of mirrorless cameras is remarkable, the D500 reminds us of the appeal of SLR cameras.”

