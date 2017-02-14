I’ve been shooting with the Nikon D5600 for a few weeks now, and I’ve been impressed at its flexibility and how easy it is to use. It’s reminded me of Nikon’s classic D90 in that regard, but most importantly its image quality is of a high standard.

Of course, the Nikon D5600 uses the same sensor as the D7200, D3400 and its predecessor, the D5500, so we had a good sense of its image quality going into this test.

I’ve been particularly impressed, though, by the D5600’s dynamic range, and its ability to pull detail out of foreground areas with heavy shadow. And this was even before activating the Active D-Lighting functionality, which deepens the range of tones even further.

Noise is also pretty well contained and about what you’d expect from a camera at this end of the market. Generally, images up to ISO 800 are usable and look good at 100%, but beyond that you wouldn’t want to be making any large prints, as smudging of detail begins to creep in.

Watch this space, as I’ll be publishing my full review shortly!

