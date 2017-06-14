The Nikon D7500 and 18-140mm lens kit price tag has dropped by $200 (or 13%) to $1,346.95 in the United States.

The Nikon D7500 and 18-140mm price drop comes after the new Nikon camera sold out of all stock once it started shipping two weeks ago.

Click here to get the Nikon D7500 + 18-140mm lens kit

As we reported previously, the Nikon D7500 began shipping early, ahead of its scheduled release date, and received a lot of interest.

However a number of retailers are reporting new shipments of stock.

The Nikon D7500 is the latest DX-format DSLR announced by the company and generated plenty of interest upon its announcement thanks to the fact it shares the same sensor as the Nikon D500. It also inherits technology from some of its siblings higher up the range of Nikon cameras.

Via Nikon Rumors

Save

Like this: Like Loading...