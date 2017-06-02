The Nikon D7500 is now shipping from photographic retailers in the United States ahead of the new camera’s official release date.

Nikon Rumors reports that Ace Photo has the D7500 already in stock in one of its locations.

Meanwhile, Adorama and B&H Photo are expected to start stocking the Nikon D7500 from 2 June.

The Nikon D7500 is the company’s most recent DX-format DSLR, which replaces the D7200. The Nikon D7500 boasts the same sensor as the high-end D500, as well as a slew of other premium features.

We’ve yet to shoot with a full production sample of the Nikon D7500, but as our Reviews Editor Angela Nicholson says, it seems like the camera that many Nikon enthusiasts have been hoping for.

Like this: Like Loading...