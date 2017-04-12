Nikon has officially launched the Nikon D7500 – price tag £1,299.99 / €1,549 – which boasts the same sensor and processing engine as the D500.

The new Nikon D7500 incorporates the same 20.9-megapixel DX-format CMOS sensor as the Nikon D500, as well as Nikon’s EXPEED 5 processing engine.

What’s more, the Nikon D7500’s sensor offers a native ISO range of ISO 100 to 51,200 that extends all the way up to ISO 1,640,000.

Nikon says the D7500 will not replace the D7200. Instead, the Nikon D7200 will continue in the line as a more affordable option. In Nikon’s words, “the D7500 is the sister camera to the D500.”

Nikon has also increased the pixel count of the D7500’s RGB sensor to 180K, which the company says has improved the camera’s metering accuracy over the D7200.

The Nikon D7500 autofocus system offers 51 AF points, which Nikon says are accurate down to -3EV.

The new Nikon camera also lets you shoot in bursts of 8fps with full AF/AE tracking.

Other features include a 3.2in tilting touchscreen which allows you to control your AF and shutter release function via touch while in Live View, as well as a pentaprism viewfinder offering 100% frame coverage.

Nikon D7500 Video

For videographers, the Nikon D7500 can record 4K/UHD movies at 30p, or Full HD (1080p) video at frame rates of up to 50p and 60p.

What’s more, Nikon has added its in-camera Electronic Vibration Reduction to help keep footage steady.

Nikon D7500 SnapBridge

Like other recent Nikon cameras, the Nikon D7500 incorporates Nikon’s SnapBridge technology.

Nikon’s SnapBridge app enables your camera and phone to maintain a low-power connection so that images can be transferred automatically from your camera so that they are ready to share from your phone.

It also allows you to use your smartphone as a remote trigger for the camera.

Nikon D7500 Price & Release Date

The Nikon D7500 price tag for the body only will be £1,299.99 / €1,549, while the Nikon D7500 price for the body plus the AF-S DX 18-140 f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens will be £1,599.99 / €1,899.

The Nikon D7500’s release date is set for the end of June 2017.

