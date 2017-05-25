The Nikon D7500 release date will be the 9th of June, Nikon Japan has announced.
Nikon’s latest DX-format DSLR, which boasts the same sensor as the Nikon D500, will begin shipping from the second week of June.
Nikon’s new accessories, announced along with the D7500, will also begin shipping on the same day.
These include the Nikon EN-EL15a battery and Nikon DK-28 eyepiece. However, the Nikon EH-5c AC adapter is delayed due to production issues.
Via Nikon Rumors
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.
He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.
Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com