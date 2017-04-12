Nikon has introduced the D7500 as a smaller, more affordable alternative to the professional-level D500. In this post we compare the key specifications and identify the main differences.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D500: Sensor and processing engine

Nikon has given the D7500 the same 20.9Mp DX or APS-C format sensor as the D500. The chip is also paired with the same Expeed 5 processing engine and it should mean that the new camera is able to produce the same quality images as the pro-level D500.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D500: Continuous shooting

Although they have the same sensor and processing engine, the D7500 can’t match the 10fps (frames per second) maximum continuous shooting rate of the D500. Nevertheless, the D7500 can still muster 8fps, which will satisfy many experienced photographers.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D500: Autofocus system

While the D7500 has a 51-point (15-cross-type) AF system, the D500 has a system with 153 points and 99 of them are cross type. This means that the D500 is going to be that bit better at picking up a small subject and tracking it across the image frame.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D500: Touch-control

Both cameras have a 3.2-inch tilting touch-screen but the D500’s touch-control is much more limited than the D7500’s. It’s primarily used for setting AF point in live view mode or swiping through images and zooming in and out in review mode. It’s not possible to make menu selections or settings adjustments using the D500’s screen, but you can with the D7500.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D500: Control layout

Nikon has blended the D500’s and D7200’s control arrangements for the D7500. On the top-plate for example where the D500 has four buttons to access the image quality, white balance, metering and exposure mode options, the D7500 has a mode dial. The D7500’s image quality, white balance and metering buttons are found on its rear, to the left of the screen.

The D7500 also lacks the D500’s mini joystick controller that falls conveniently under your thumb for setting AF point. This isn’t a major drama as the navigation pad allows the point to be set quickly enough.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D500: Memory card ports

While the D500 has dual card ports, one to accept XQD and the other SD/SDHC/SDXC, the D7500 only has one SD/SDHC/SDXC port. Also, the D7500’s port is UHS-I compliant whereas the D500’s SD port is UHS-II compliant.

