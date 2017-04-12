Nikon has announced the D7500 and while some might have expected it to replace the D7200 we’re told that the two cameras will run side-by-side. Let’s take a look at how the key specifications compare in our Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200 comparison.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200: Sensor

As DX or APS-C format models both cameras have the same size sensor, but the older D7200 actually has a higher pixel count than the new D7500. Yes, the D7500 has 20.9 million effective pixels while the D7200 is a 24.2Mp camera.

That difference sounds quite a lot but it doesn’t make a huge difference and when you make prints at 300ppi images from the D7200 measure 50.8×33.87cm while those from the will measure 47.14×31.43cm.

The upside to having fewer photosites (aka pixels) on the D7500’s sensor is that noise levels should be lower.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200: Processing Engine

While the D7200 has Nikon’s Expeed 4 processing engine, the D7500 has the newer Expeed 5 engine. This new engine should boost speed and enable more complex noise reduction algorithms to be applied so that image quality from the D7500 is a little higher.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200: Continuous shooting

Another benefit of the newer processing engine in the D7500 is that it has a higher continuous shooting rate, 8 full resolution frames per second instead of 6fps with the D7200. That could make quite a difference with high-speed action and sport, it’s surprising how far a ball can travel in a split second.

What’s more, the D7500 can shoot at 8fps for up to 50 14-bit uncompressed raw files or 100 Large Fine jpegs. The D7200’s buffer can match the jpeg burst depth but it can only shoot 18 raw files at 6fps.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200: Low light capability

The Nikon D7200 has a standard sensitivity range of ISO 100-25,600 with expansion settings that top-out at ISO 102,400. The D7500’s native range goes one stop higher to ISO 51,200 while the expansion range is ISO 50-1,640,000.

Those expansion figures maybe headline grabbing, but the wider native range of the D7500 means it’s better suited to shooting in lower light. Also, there’s usually a knock-on effect at lower sensitivity values and thanks to the larger pixels combined with the newer processing engine it’s highly likely that the D7500 will produce cleaner images.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200: Autofocus system

Both cameras have a 51-point autofocus system but the D7500 gains Nikon’s Group-area AF mode. This is designed to make it easier to track small subjects as they move around the frame.

Both cameras feature Single-point AF, 9-, 21-, or 51-point dynamic-area AF, 3D-tracking and auto-area AF.

The newer processing engine may also have a positive impact on the focusing speed of the D7500.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200: Video

The Nikon D7200 was announced in March 2015 when Full HD video recording was the order of the day, today however, we expect 4K video capability. The D7500 can shoot 4K (3840 x 2160) video at 30/25p and Full HD (1920×1080) at up to 60/50p (like the D7200). Also, in addition to MOV files, MP4 format is available, the D7200 can only record in MOV format.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200: Handling

Nikon has given the D7500 a control arrangement that sits somewhere between that of the D7200 and D500. There’s the mode dial of the D7200, the button layout is a little different. The exposure metering mode button for instance is found on the back of the D7500 rather than on the top-plate like on the D7200.

The biggest handling difference between the D7500 and D7200 however, is that the D7500 has a touch-screen that can be tilted up or down. The touch-control can even be used for making setting selections within the main menu, as well as selecting AF point in live view or video mode.

The D7200 has a fixed screen that is not touch-sensitive.

Nikon D7500 vs Nikon D7200: SnapBridge

Like the D7500, the D7200 has Wi-Fi connectivity built-in, but it lacks Nikon’s SnapBridge system that enables the camera to maintain a connection with a smartphone or tablet for automatic image transfer.

