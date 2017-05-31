Nikon has unveiled a trio of new wide-angle lenses: two ultra wide-angle zooms and an AF-S 28mm f/1.4E ED prime.

The Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E ED is one of two new full-frame FX-format lenses and is the latest in Nikon’s ‘Gold Ring’ line of f/1.4 prime lenses. Boasting a weather-sealed body made of magenesium alloy, the Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E ED isn’t cheap, with a price tag of $1,999.95.

Inside it offers a nine-blade aperture diaphragm and a design that incorporates 14 elements in 11 groups, as well as three aspherical elements and two ED glass elements that Nikon says help to reduce chromatic aberrations.

The Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E ED will be available from its release date at the end of June.

AF-S Fisheye 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED

The AF-S Fisheye 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED is the other FX-format lens Nikon has launched today, which offers a 180-degree horizontal and vertical field of view at its widest end thanks to its circular fisheye design.

At 8mm, the AF-S Fisheye 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED projects images as a circle onto your Nikon camera’s imaging sensor, with black edges at the corners of the frame.

At the telephoto end the AF-S Fisheye 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED produces a non-circular view.

Also boasting a magnesium alloy build, its interior design includes three ED glass elements and two aspherical elements, as well as Nikon’s Nano Crystal coating to help minimise ghosting and flare.

The AF-S Fisheye 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5E ED price tag will be $1,249.95 and is available now.

AF-P DX 10-20mm f/3.5-5.6G VR

Finally, Nikon has also unveiled a new ultra wide-angle zoom for DX-format cameras, the Nikon AF-P DX 10-20mm f/3.5-5.6G VR.

Designed to be compact and lightweight, the Nikon AF-P DX 10-20mm f/3.5-5.6G VR offers an equivalent focal length of 15-30mm. It also incorporates Nikon’s Vibration Reduction system, which the company says offers up to 3.5 stops of shutter speed compensation.

The Nikon AF-P DX 10-20mm f/3.5-5.6G VR is priced $309.95, with a release date set for late June 2017.

