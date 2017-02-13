Nikon has officially cancelled the release of the Nikon DL premium compact cameras, the company has announced.

Announced early last year, the Nikon DL18-50 f/1.8-2.8, DL24-85 f/1.8-2.8, and DL24-500 f/2.8-5.6 were originally slated for a June 2016 release date.

However, as Nikon states, “with the identification of issues with the integrated circuit for image processing, release of the three cameras was delayed indeterminately.”

Nikon has explained in a statement on its website that because of an increase in development costs to release a product it is satisfied with, it had concerns regarding the profitability of the Nikon DL series.

Read the Nikon statement

Nikon says the a drop in the number of expected sales due to a decline in the market was also a factor in the cancellation of Nikon DL cameras.

Nikon adds: “We sincerely apologize to all those affected by this decision, especially those customers who waited so long for the cameras to be released, retailers and others whose business will be affected, for the inconvenience this decision may cause.”

