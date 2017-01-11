Nikon has told us it still does not have a release date for its Nikon DL line of premium compact cameras announced last year.

B&H Photos recently listed the Nikon DL cameras as launching in January 2017 on their product pages, according to a report by Nikon Rumors, but this date has now been removed.

Instead, B&H now lists the Nikon DL cameras’ release date as ‘coming soon’.

We asked Nikon if the company could confirm a release date for the Nikon DL cameras. Nikon told us: “ We are still unable to announce a release date, but we are looking to do so as soon as possible.”

The Nikon DL release date has been delayed due to impact from the Kumamoto earthquakes.

The Nikon DL cameras affected by the delay are the DL 24-85 f/1.8-2.8, Nikon DL 18-50mm f/1.8-2.8, and Nikon DL 24-500 f/2.8-5.6.

