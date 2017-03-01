Nikon has reiterated its desire to get serious with mirrorless cameras, and has stated it plans to launch several new bodies in the near future.

In an interview with Yahoo Japan, executives from Nikon were surprisingly candid about their plans for the future.

We, of course, are relying on a Google translation of an article written in Japanese, but if its quotations are correct the executive from Nikon states that the company will be turning its attention to mid- and high-end DSLRs and lenses in the near future.

In the meantime it also wants to start producing high-end mirrorless cameras.

This report follows an interview with Camera Jabber at Photokina 2016 in which Nikon told us that a full-frame mirrorless cameras was at the top of its wishlist to develop.

Other interesting nuggets from the interview were that Nikon says it has no plans to close any of its factories despite the recent cancellation of its DL range of premium compacts.

Click here to read the full interview. But you will need Google Translate!

