Nikon has released new firmware updates to improve the pairing and connectivity between the Android version of its SnapBridge app and the Nikon D3400 and D5600.

Nikon D3400 Firmware Version 1.12 and Nikon D5600 Firmware Version 1.02 are both available from Nikon’s website for both Windows and Mac OS.

How to check your Nikon’s firmware version

  1. Turn the camera on.
  2. Press the camera MENU button and select Firmware version in the SETUP MENU to display the camera firmware version.
  3. Check the camera firmware version.
  4. Turn the camera off.

Via Nikon Rumors

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com