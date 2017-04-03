Nikon has introduced a range of special edition versions of some of its flagship cameras and lenses to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.

The new commemorative models were announced at the CP+ trade show earlier this year and are now getting their formal launch; though price information won’t come until June.

Among the new Nikon 100th Anniversary Edition are dark metallic grey versions of the D5 and D500 DSLRs. The D5 features a stamp on the bottom noting the camera’s contributions to the exploration of space, while the D500 boasts a metal case, engraved serial number and a commemorative body cap and leather strap.

Also formally launched is the NIKKOR Triple f/2.8 Zoom Lens Set 100th Anniversary Edition, which consists of the wide-angle AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED, the normal AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR, and the telephoto AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR. The same commemorative serial number is engraved on all three lenses.

Other commemorative products include a miniature Nikon F camera, an Italian leather camera strap, an anniversary pin, binoculars and a crystal recreation of a Nikon Model I from Swarovski.

You can find more information about the Nikon 100th anniversary products on its dedicated website.

