Nikon USA has announced a new instant rebate scheme on a selection of its NIKKOR lenses throughout June, the company has announced.
The scheme runs through June 24th and offers up to $300 savings on selected lens bundles.
The bundles all contain filters, Corel’s Digital Creative Software Kit and various lens cleaning accessories. All bundles also ship free.
Nikon lenses available in the rebate scheme include
Nikon 24mm f/1.4G AF-S ED NIKKOR Lens Bundle– $1,796.95 after $200 IR
Includes a Tiffen 77mm UV filter and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
Nikon 50mm f/1.8G AF-S NIKKOR Lens Bundle – $176.95 after $40 IR
Includes a Pro-OPTIC 58mm Digital Essentials Filter Kit and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
Nikon 40mm f/2.8G AF-S DX Micro NIKKOR Lens Bundle – $246.95 after $30 IR
Includes a Pro-OPTIC 52mm Multi Coated UV Ultra Violet Filter and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
Nikon 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5G ED-IF AF-S DX NIKKOR DSLR Lens Bundle – $796.95 after $100 IR
Includes a Pro-OPTIC 77mm Multi Coated UV Ultra Violet Slim Filter and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
Nikon 16-35mm F/4G AF-S NIKKOR ED (VR-II) Lens Bundle – $996.95 after $100 IR
Includes a Pro-OPTIC 77mm Multi Coated UV Ultra Violet Slim Filter and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
Nikon 17-55mm f/2.8G ED-IF AF-S DX Zoom NIKKOR Lens Bundle – $1,196.95 after $300 IR
Includes a Pro-OPTIC 77mm Multi Coated UV Ultra Violet Slim Filter and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
Nikon 35mm f/1.4G AF-S NIKKOR Lens Bundle – $1,496.95 after $200 IR
Includes a Pro-OPTIC 67mm Digital Essentials Filter Kit and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G AF-S VR NIKKOR ED Lens Bundle – $2,096.95 after $200 IR
Includes a Pro-OPTIC 77mm Digital Essentials Filter Kit and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E ED-IF AF-S VR NIKKOR Lens Bundle – $2,196.95 after $200 IR
Includes a Pro-OPTIC 82mm Digital Essentials Filter Kit and Corel Digital Creative Software Kit
