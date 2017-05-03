Nikon US has announced some staggering savings on its premium DSLRs, offering up to $1,500 in instant rebates on the Nikon D500, D750 and D810.

Each offer also includes a free battery grip and small accessory bundle, as well as free shipping.

The new Instant Rebates are for customers in the United States and are valid through June 3, 2017.

Nikon D500 Body With Nikon MB-D17 Battery Grip

$1,796.95 after $600 IR

Nikon D500 with 16-80mm ED VR Lens W/ MB-D17 Battery Grip

$2,396.95 after $1,070 IR

Nikon D750 Body Only Camera Includes Nikon MB-D16 Grip

$1,496.95 after $900 IR Includes free Battery Grip

Nikon D750 w/24-120 Lens Includes Free MB-D16 Grip

$1,996.95 after $1,500 IR

Nikon D810 With Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8G Lens w/ MB-D12 Grip

$3,933.90 after $1,260 IR

Nikon D810 with 24-120mm VR Lens W/Nikon MB-D12 Battery And Accesory Bundle

$2,996.95 after $1,500 IR

