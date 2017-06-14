Nikon has released KeyMission 360/170 Utility 1.0.3, the latest iteration of its editing software for editing images taken with its KeyMission 360 and KeyMission 170 cameras.

Nikon says that KeyMission 360/170 Utility 1.0.3 adds (removes) the following functionality:

Image files on the desktop or in other locations can now be copied into the KeyMission 360/170 Utility Folder list and Thumbnail list via drag and drop.

Discontinued support for OS X 10.9.5.

KeyMission 360/170 Utility version 1.0.3 also fixes the following bugs:

Changing the aspect ratio would cause the Current picture to flicker briefly.

Moving the progress bar slider in the Current picture while using the Add background track option in the edit menu would display a frame other than that selected with the slider.

Click here to download KeyMission 360/170 Utility 1.0.3.

With Nikon KeyMission 360/170 Utility you can choose the angle when viewing spherical 360° content shot with the KeyMission 360 and export the footage to create movies. You can also export cropped images or add effects and background tracks.

Via Nikon Rumors

Like this: Like Loading...