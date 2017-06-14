Nikon has released KeyMission 360/170 Utility 1.0.3, the latest iteration of its editing software for editing images taken with its KeyMission 360 and KeyMission 170 cameras.
Nikon says that KeyMission 360/170 Utility 1.0.3 adds (removes) the following functionality:
- Image files on the desktop or in other locations can now be copied into the KeyMission 360/170 Utility Folder list and Thumbnail list via drag and drop.
- Discontinued support for OS X 10.9.5.
KeyMission 360/170 Utility version 1.0.3 also fixes the following bugs:
- Changing the aspect ratio would cause the Current picture to flicker briefly.
- Moving the progress bar slider in the Current picture while using the Add background track option in the edit menu would display a frame other than that selected with the slider.
With Nikon KeyMission 360/170 Utility you can choose the angle when viewing spherical 360° content shot with the KeyMission 360 and export the footage to create movies. You can also export cropped images or add effects and background tracks.
Via Nikon Rumors