Nikon has released KeyMission 360/170 Utility 1.0.3, the latest iteration of its editing software for editing images taken with its KeyMission 360 and KeyMission 170 cameras.

Nikon says that KeyMission 360/170 Utility 1.0.3 adds (removes) the following functionality:

  • Image files on the desktop or in other locations can now be copied into the KeyMission 360/170 Utility Folder list and Thumbnail list via drag and drop.
  • Discontinued support for OS X 10.9.5.

KeyMission 360/170 Utility version 1.0.3 also fixes the following bugs:

  • Changing the aspect ratio would cause the Current picture to flicker briefly.
  • Moving the progress bar slider in the Current picture while using the Add background track option in the edit menu would display a frame other than that selected with the slider.

Click here to download KeyMission 360/170 Utility 1.0.3.

With Nikon KeyMission 360/170 Utility you can choose the angle when viewing spherical 360° content shot with the KeyMission 360 and export the footage to create movies. You can also export cropped images or add effects and background tracks.

