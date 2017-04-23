Nikon has released a new time-lapse video documenting NASA’s use of its cameras in space for more than 40 years.

The new film, titled Nikon in Space, was launched as part of the company’s 100th anniversary celebrations. The video is compiled from thousands of still images shot by astronauts using Nikon cameras in space.

Nikon points out that its cameras have been going to space since 1971, when a modified Nikon F camera was used on the Apollo 15. Nikon called this camera the Nikon Photomic FTN.

The film was edited by SmugMug Films.

Like this: Like Loading...