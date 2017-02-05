Nikon has officially announced it will be attending The Photography Show from 18th to 21st March 2016 at the NEC in Birmingham, and revealed its scheduled speakers.

Nikon’s stand will showcase its full range of DSLRs and NIKKOR lenses, as well as selected COOLPIX models and KeyMission Action cameras.

The Nikon team will also be on hand to give expert advice on how to use its products.

Central to the stand will be the Nikon School stage, where a host of speakers will include the current line-up of Nikon UK Ambassadors, such wildlife photographer David Yarrow, photojournalist Leon Neal, Richard Peters, known for his wildlife photography and back garden safari project, award-winning landscape photographer Jeremy Walker and Game of Thrones stills photographer Helen Sloan.

Other speakers include commercial fashion photographer Dixie Dixon, Joe McNally, sports photographer Bob Martin, portrait photographer Kate Hopewell-Smith and fitness, sports and portrait photographer Tom Miles.

Jeremy Gilbert, Marketing Director at Nikon UK says: “2017 is Nikon’s 100th Anniversary and we see this year’s Photography Show as the start of our celebrations in the UK. We have an amazing line-up of inspirational speakers, including Nikon Ambassadors from the UK & USA, plus expert advice from our technical team and great product for photographers to get to grips with.”

Like this: Like Loading...