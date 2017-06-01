Nikon has released a firmware update for its KeyMission 170 action camera, as well as updates for a number of its software, such as Capture NX-D and Camera Control.

KeyMission 170 Firmware Version 1.2 resolves a bug where connections between the Nikon action camera and iOS 10.2-compatible versions of the SnapBridge 360/170 app became unstable.

If you use iOS 10.2 you will also need to update your SnapBridge 360/170 app, Nikon says.

Other updates include adding functionality to Nikon’s different software packages, including Capture NX-D Version 1.4.5, Camera Control Pro 2 Version 2.25.0, Picture Control Utility 2 Version 2.3.0, ViewNX-i Version 1.2.7 and ViewNX-i & Capture NX-D Version 1.17.010.

Adding support for the new Nikon D7500 is the main addition behind these updates, as well as fixing some outstanding bugs and honing the user workflow.

Nikon Rumors has a full rundown of all the software updates, along with links to download each one.

Like this: Like Loading...