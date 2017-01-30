UK Optics has announced a new Novo T-Series tripod kit – price tag ranging from £199.99 to £229.99 – which offers a carbon fibre construction and a detachable monopod.
The new Novo T-Series tripod features an 8x layered carbon fibre construction, with four leg sections, rubber fast release twist locks and offering leg angles of 23/50/85°.
A detachable monopod is available by unscrewing one of the legs and adding the centre column to the leg.
The centre column is also reversible for macro photography, and there is a a Sprung hook on the bottom of the centre column for tethering or attaching a stone bag.
The Novo T-Series tripod also comes with detachable rubber and spiked feet, along with a short tube for low ground-level shooting at a height of 245mm.
Reversing the legs by 180° on the Novo T-Series reduces the size of the tripod for easier transport
Each of the three tripod kits in the Novo T-Series includes a ball and socket head, or there is a leg’s only option. Also included is a padded carrying bag with shoulder strap.
Specifications for each of the three kits are:
NOVO T-5 Tripod Kit inc CBH-34 head
Carbon Fibre 8 Layered
Weight 1.42kg
Height Fully Extended 1610mm
Minimum working height 245mm
Folded length 495mm
Mounting Thread 3/8” and ¼”
Leg Sections 4
Twist Locks Quarter Turn
Foot Spikes or Rubber
Leg Angles Available 23/50/85°
Top Leg Section Diameter 25mm
Load Bearing 10KG
Monopod Height inc head 1680mm
Monopod Minimum Height inc Head 870mm
MSRP £199.99
NOVO T-10 Tripod Kit inc CBH-40 head
Carbon Fibre 8 Layered
Weight 1.78kg
Height Fully Extended 1730mm
Minimum working height 245mm
Folded length 530mm
Mounting Thread 3/8” and ¼”
Leg Sections 4
Twist Locks Quarter Turn
Foot Spikes or Rubber
Leg Angles Available 23/50/85°
Top Leg Section Diameter 28mm
Load Bearing 15KG
Monopod Height inc head 1790mm
Monopod Minimum Height inc Head 920mm
MSRP £229.99
NOVO T-20 Tripod Kit inc CBH-46 head
Carbon Fibre 8 Layered
Weight 2.29kg
Height Fully Extended 1880mm
Minimum working height 245mm
Folded length 710mm
Mounting Thread 3/8” and ¼”
Leg Sections 4
Twist Locks Quarter Turn
Foot Spikes or Rubber
Leg Angles Available 23/50/85°
Top Leg Section Diameter 28mm
Load Bearing 20KG
Monopod Height inc head 1904mm
Monopod Minimum Height inc Head 980mm
MSRP £299.99
