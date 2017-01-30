UK Optics has announced a new Novo T-Series tripod kit – price tag ranging from £199.99 to £229.99 – which offers a carbon fibre construction and a detachable monopod.

The new Novo T-Series tripod features an 8x layered carbon fibre construction, with four leg sections, rubber fast release twist locks and offering leg angles of 23/50/85°.

A detachable monopod is available by unscrewing one of the legs and adding the centre column to the leg.

The centre column is also reversible for macro photography, and there is a a Sprung hook on the bottom of the centre column for tethering or attaching a stone bag.

The Novo T-Series tripod also comes with detachable rubber and spiked feet, along with a short tube for low ground-level shooting at a height of 245mm.

Reversing the legs by 180° on the Novo T-Series reduces the size of the tripod for easier transport

Each of the three tripod kits in the Novo T-Series includes a ball and socket head, or there is a leg’s only option. Also included is a padded carrying bag with shoulder strap.

Specifications for each of the three kits are:

NOVO T-5 Tripod Kit inc CBH-34 head

Carbon Fibre 8 Layered

Weight 1.42kg

Height Fully Extended 1610mm

Minimum working height 245mm

Folded length 495mm

Mounting Thread 3/8” and ¼”

Leg Sections 4

Twist Locks Quarter Turn

Foot Spikes or Rubber

Leg Angles Available 23/50/85°

Top Leg Section Diameter 25mm

Load Bearing 10KG

Monopod Height inc head 1680mm

Monopod Minimum Height inc Head 870mm

MSRP £199.99

NOVO T-10 Tripod Kit inc CBH-40 head

Carbon Fibre 8 Layered

Weight 1.78kg

Height Fully Extended 1730mm

Minimum working height 245mm

Folded length 530mm

Mounting Thread 3/8” and ¼”

Leg Sections 4

Twist Locks Quarter Turn

Foot Spikes or Rubber

Leg Angles Available 23/50/85°

Top Leg Section Diameter 28mm

Load Bearing 15KG

Monopod Height inc head 1790mm

Monopod Minimum Height inc Head 920mm

MSRP £229.99

NOVO T-20 Tripod Kit inc CBH-46 head

Carbon Fibre 8 Layered

Weight 2.29kg

Height Fully Extended 1880mm

Minimum working height 245mm

Folded length 710mm

Mounting Thread 3/8” and ¼”

Leg Sections 4

Twist Locks Quarter Turn

Foot Spikes or Rubber

Leg Angles Available 23/50/85°

Top Leg Section Diameter 28mm

Load Bearing 20KG

Monopod Height inc head 1904mm

Monopod Minimum Height inc Head 980mm

MSRP £299.99

