UK Optics has announced a new Novo T-Series tripod kit – price tag ranging from £199.99 to £229.99 – which offers a carbon fibre construction and a detachable monopod.

The new Novo T-Series tripod features an 8x layered carbon fibre construction, with four leg sections, rubber fast release twist locks and offering leg angles of 23/50/85°.

A detachable monopod is available by unscrewing one of the legs and adding the centre column to the leg.

The centre column is also reversible for macro photography, and there is a a Sprung hook on the bottom of the centre column for tethering or attaching a stone bag.

The Novo T-Series tripod also comes with detachable rubber and spiked feet, along with a short tube for low ground-level shooting at a height of 245mm.

Reversing the legs by 180° on the Novo T-Series reduces the size of the tripod for easier transport

Each of the three tripod kits in the Novo T-Series includes a ball and socket head, or there is a leg’s only option. Also included is a padded carrying bag with shoulder strap.

Specifications for each of the three kits are:

NOVO T-5 Tripod Kit inc CBH-34 head
Carbon Fibre    8 Layered
Weight    1.42kg
Height Fully Extended    1610mm
Minimum working height    245mm
Folded length    495mm
Mounting Thread    3/8” and ¼”
Leg Sections    4
Twist Locks    Quarter Turn
Foot    Spikes or Rubber
Leg Angles Available    23/50/85°
Top Leg Section Diameter    25mm
Load Bearing    10KG
Monopod Height inc head    1680mm
Monopod Minimum Height inc Head    870mm
MSRP    £199.99

NOVO T-10 Tripod Kit inc CBH-40 head
Carbon Fibre    8 Layered
Weight    1.78kg
Height Fully Extended    1730mm
Minimum working height    245mm
Folded length    530mm
Mounting Thread    3/8” and ¼”
Leg Sections    4
Twist Locks    Quarter Turn
Foot    Spikes or Rubber
Leg Angles Available    23/50/85°
Top Leg Section Diameter    28mm
Load Bearing    15KG
Monopod Height inc head    1790mm
Monopod Minimum Height inc Head    920mm
MSRP    £229.99

NOVO T-20 Tripod Kit inc CBH-46 head
Carbon Fibre    8 Layered
Weight    2.29kg
Height Fully Extended    1880mm
Minimum working height    245mm
Folded length    710mm
Mounting Thread    3/8” and ¼”
Leg Sections    4
Twist Locks    Quarter Turn
Foot    Spikes or Rubber
Leg Angles Available    23/50/85°
Top Leg Section Diameter    28mm
Load Bearing    20KG
Monopod Height inc head    1904mm
Monopod Minimum Height inc Head    980mm
MSRP    £299.99

READ MORE

10 camera accessories every photographer needs
3 quick tricks for focusing manually with your camera

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World wesbite.