Novoflex has launched a new range of tripod ball heads, the Classicball – price tags starting from $495 – which can be mounted upside down for shooting panoramas, as well as offering 360-degree rotation.

The Novoflex Classicball trio consists of the CB2 (price $495), CB 3 II (price $475) and CB 5 II (price $692). Each new Novoflex ball head can handle a payload of 5kg, 8kg and 12kg, respectively.

What’s more, the Classicball ball heads boast a spirit level built into the base of the mount.

Novoflex also offers a range quick-release accessories, as well as an L-bracket and plate.

Users can also twist a dial to adjust the ball head’s friction. Watch the short video above for a pretty good demonstration of how the Classicball ball heads work in use.

3 Legged Thing Punks Travis tripod review

Jeff Meyer
Website Editor
Jeff is our Website Editor. He's been a journalist for more than 20 years and began taking pictures as a teenager in the US with an old Pentax K1000 and a 50mm f/1.4 lens.

He has worked for the UK’s photography press for the past 10 years with Amateur Photographer and, most recently, editing Photography Week and the Digital Camera World website.

Got a news story then drop Jeff an email at jeff@camerajabber.com