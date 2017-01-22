Whenever a new president moves into the White House, with him (and someday her) comes a new official presidential photographer who will spend the next four years documenting life in the seat of power.

As President Obama’s chief photographer, Pete Souza, moves out of the White House we await the announcement of new president Donald Trump’s appointment.

In this brilliant video from Digital Rev: In Focus, the team explains the history of the presidential photographer and how they are chosen for their prestigious role.

A tradition that only started in the 1960s, Digital Rev traces the photographers who have been in the Oval Office and how they got there.

