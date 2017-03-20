Olympus has created a bespoke messenger camera bag by Gillis London designed specifically for use with the OM-D E-M1 Mark II.

Debuting at The Photography Show 2017, the limited edition Gillis London bag has been design with features tailored to support the E-M1 mark II and Olympus lenses.

For instance, inside the Gillis London bag are two removable trays with quilted lining and separator panels that have been measured to fit the E-M1 Mark II body and additional lenses.

There is also an external zip on the top of the bag designed for photojournalists who need quick access to their camera.

The bag offers a side opening, as well, where you can store a tripod or additional lenses.

The bag also features a laptop pocket and zipped front pockets.

The bag is made of vintage leather, which is hand tanned with oil. Inside is a 100% cotton lining with brand colours and the Olympus logo on the pad of the removable shoulder strap.

The Olympus messenger camera bag by Gillis London is priced £299.99; however the company is running an exclusive offer at The Photography Show giving away the bag free with every purchase of an OM-D E-M1 Mark II.

Simply visit Olympus stand with proof of purchase from the show and take your bag away. Offer good while stocks last.

